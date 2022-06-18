Venezuela and Azerbaijan establish joint investment projects

The opportunity for joint investment through the creation of joint projects was evaluated during the meeting between the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro, and his counterpart from Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, via video conference from Baku.

“We hope to achieve a lot of success in the fields of economy and trade, so discussing joint economic and investment projects is very important,” Aliyev stressed.

The dialogue addressed the need to expand economic cooperation based on the participation of business circles, as well as the activities of both countries within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +).

In a conversation that explored issues of common interest, the Venezuelan head of state highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral alliances, with a positive assessment of the strength of relations expressed at the multilateral level, particularly within the Non-Aligned Movement.

We must make an effort to continue to advance our bilateral relations. At the multilateral level, we are cooperating very well, in the Non-Aligned Movement we had a positive attitude and constructive action,” Maduro added.

Venezuela is present at the Non-Aligned Movement meeting

Regarding the parliamentary session of the Non-Aligned Movement that will be held at the end of this month in Baku, Venezuela has confirmed the attendance of the President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, in response to the initiative of the Pro Tempore presidency.

On the other hand, Dignitari noted, “Once Uganda takes over the presidency (of the Non-Aligned Movement), there will be a triumvirate made up of Uganda, Azerbaijan and Venezuela to continue coordinating and working together.”

Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Azerbaijan is part of a tour of Eurasia and North Africa aimed at strengthening strategic relations in the fields of science, technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism and culture.