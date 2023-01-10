Verizon is shutting down its 3G network in the US

12 hours ago Leland Griffith

By the end of 2022, Verizon has shut down its 3G CDMA networkafter a delay of three years.

The operator actively began shutting down its 3G network in 2016, but extended the shutdown date for 2019 to the end of 2022 “to take care of our customers and do everything they can to minimize interruptions to their service as they transition to newer technologies”. , As mentioned Mobile World Live.

This communication included proactive communication via billing messages, digital and traditional communication, as well as sending updated devices to some customers.

Te recomendamos: ¿2G, 3G o ambas? La tendencia del apagado de las redes legacy

First US operator to shut down Your 3G network was AT&Twhich closed it permanently in February 2022, after A.J A long process that started in 2019. The company used all the spectrum it had in 3G for 5G. Then T-Mobile followed suit in July last year.

All operators in the US had to delay shutting down the network due to complaints from the GPS or alarm companies that used that network.

on the principle, Many companies using the 3G network have had problems obtaining new 4G equipment to replace the old ones to supply chain conflicts because of the epidemic.

