Verstappen refuses to appear in ‘fake’ from Netflix series

Max Verstappen He refused to participate in the filming of the fourth season of the famous Netflix F1 series, “Campaign for survival”, Which will be released at the beginning of next year and will continue to be recorded until the end of this season. The press was told about this due to his dissatisfaction with what he saw in the already released seasons of the aforementioned production. This documentary, according to the Dutchman, which accompanies in each of its chapters a different team in one of the championship races, It seeks to create conflicts that do not exist by using out-of-context statements that “fake a lot” from realityHe also confirmed to the Associated Press.

“They faked some competitions that don’t really exist. So I decided not to be a part of that. I didn’t do any more interviews after that because there’s nothing you can show. I’m not the type to do dramas, I just want real events and things to happen.”

This must be emphasized Max Verstappen He actually complained last year about how he described his reality in a season 2019. “The problem is that they will always put you down the way they want to, so whatever you say, they will try to make you look reckless or try to make you … whatever fits the story of the series.”hung at the time.

“I never liked it. I prefer to do a one-on-one interview with the person who wants to meet me”, said the Dutchman, the current leader of the Globalism from F1 before United States GP This weekend in Austin.