Video: Strong winds demolish the roof of 12 apartments

January 12, 2024
a step.- Strong winds that struck the border area blocked the view of guides, left hundreds of people without power and destroyed at least one roof, displacing families.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in the United States reported a wind and dust advisory on Thursday, with low visibility.

The National Meteorological Authority issued instructions to people affected by the sandstorms to take shelter inside a sturdy building or move to an indoor room or basement.

“If you are driving when these strong winds are blowing, be sure to slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, especially large vehicles and semi-trailers,” the agency said.

A roof fell from an apartment complex in northeast El Paso, affecting 12 units Thursday afternoon, an El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) spokesperson confirmed.

The foundation confirmed that affected people in the homes located at 3901 Edgar Park will receive assistance from the Red Cross to find housing.

In light of the severe weather and high winds, El Paso Electric reported multiple power outages throughout the border area Thursday evening, according to the company's website. El Paso Electric's outage map showed thousands of people without power.

