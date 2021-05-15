Walmart will stop ordering the use of masks for vaccination in the United States

EFE.- Walmart, the largest chain of stores in the United States, will stop ordering the use of face masks for employees and customers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 after the nation’s health authorities recommended that residents immunized against the coronavirus could stop using them, local media reported.

According to an internal company statement carried by CNBC, customers can stop using face masks as of next Friday, while employees will be able to stop wearing them from next Tuesday.

However, the company specified that supermarkets will follow the rules dictated by local authorities regarding the use of these protective clothing.

As for workers in the retail chain, the company has specified that it will limit itself to asking its employees in writing whether or not they have been vaccinated, before allowing them to dispense with the use of the muzzle.

“Integrity is one of our core values, and we are confident that colleagues will respect this principle when responding,” the company said in the letter.

However, the company will require proof of vaccination from workers who want access to the $ 75 bonus it offers for vaccination.

Yesterday, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English), Rochelle Wallinski, said that “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large and small, without the need to wear or keep a mask. Physical distance. You’re fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the epidemic. ”

