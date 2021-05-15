The US will have its own Eurovision in 2022

21 mins ago Leland Griffith

After years of rumors and talks about the topic, the United States will have its own version of Eurovision in which each of the country’s 50 states will compete.

NBC, the United States’ oldest private television, confirmed on Monday that it had acquired the European coordination rights to organize the first edition of the “American Song Contest” in 2022, in a format that mimics the traditional European competition.

In the case of the United States, 50 of the country’s states will participate, in addition to the capital, Washington, D.C., and the five autonomous territories: Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the Virgin Islands and Samoa.

Already in 2019, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that it is negotiating to export its landmark show to the North American country, which this year will reach its 65th edition.

“For 65 years, the Eurovision Song Contest has connected people from all over the world. As the owners of this hugely successful format, we have seen it find a place in millions of hearts across Europe and beyond.” Martin Osterdale, the contest’s executive producer, said in a statement: “We are now excited to have found the perfect partners.”

The new American Song Contest will see three knockout rounds before the Grand Final, one more than the Eurovision Song Contest, whose rules include only one semi-final and one final.

Musicians with original songs such as soloists, DJs, duets, or groups of up to six members can participate.

According to the first clues, the American version will be very similar to the mechanisms of Melodifestivalen, the program through which Sweden chooses its representative at Eurovision and which has been tested to broadcast as an event in the country for several weeks.

In fact, Christer Björkman is signed as producer for the new contest, having worked on Melodifestivalen since 2002.

For its part, Europe celebrates next week the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is organized in the Netherlands after the cancellation last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, in which France starts as the biggest candidate.

More Stories

Next destination for the Pumas 7s: United States

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda: A person is shot dead by police during the conduct of an opposition candidate in the Ugandan Parliament

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

The best of the free trade agreement should come with the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States says that a two-dose vaccination is no longer required to wear masks indoors International | News

1 day ago Leland Griffith

In 2045, Dwayne Johnson will be president of the United States … in Legends of Tomorrow

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Vaccine tourism: What do you need to know before getting vaccinated in the United States?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The US will have its own Eurovision in 2022

21 mins ago Leland Griffith

Brazil reaffirms its interest in concluding a free trade agreement with the United States.

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cape Thorne, Nobel Prize in Physics 2017: “Interstellar respect all laws of physics”

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Liga Betplay: There is no football this weekend due to the public order – Colombian Football – the sport

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A Venezuelan court seized the headquarters of the newspaper “Nacional” for moral injury

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring