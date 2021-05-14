Next destination for the Pumas 7s: United States

44 mins ago Leland Griffith

Weeks go by, hours are by, the Olympic Games are approaching. With just over two months to go to Tokyo 2021, Los Pumas 7s has a new confirmed competition. To be held in the United States, with the aim of continuing to prepare and prepare for the loudest event in the Olympiad. This is the “Quest For Gold Sevens” which will be held June 25-26 at Dignity Health Sports Park From Los Angeles, which will have five participating countries: Argentina, the United States, Kenya, Samoa and South Korea.

There is still no confirmed list for this pre-Olympic race, Those led by Santiago Gómez will travel to Cora on June 13th for pre-contest focus in Chula Vista, Next to the US team. Once the competition in Los Angeles ends, the team will return to Buenos Aires and in the early days of July it will be announced that the final squad will be in Japan.

Santiago Gomez Cora, Los Pumas 7s coach: “Every time you are closer to the games and therefore essential to trying to think about every day, to continue to hone technical details, to enjoy the process and to get to Tokyo in the best way. Enthusiastic, works a lot and the good results we achieve make us more committed. “.

About Tokyo 2021 goals: “Our goal is to play for a medal and try to break the mental barrier to reach the quarter-finals. We aim to handle moderation well in the face of critical situations.”

“Compiling the list is the hardest thing about this job, I reviewed it after Rio 2016. It’s leaving the guys I’ve known and lived with for many years. The fruitful thing about this is that this is getting more and more competitive and that’s cool. Not knowing how to put together the 12 is a huge challenge.” And part of that job. So I worked really hard mentally for that moment. “

Source: UAR

More Stories

Uganda: A person is shot dead by police during the conduct of an opposition candidate in the Ugandan Parliament

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The best of the free trade agreement should come with the United States

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States says that a two-dose vaccination is no longer required to wear masks indoors International | News

1 day ago Leland Griffith

In 2045, Dwayne Johnson will be president of the United States … in Legends of Tomorrow

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Vaccine tourism: What do you need to know before getting vaccinated in the United States?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Back to School in Uganda: Infection Prevention Measures Distribution in Nyumanzi Refugee Camp | Newsletter

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Next destination for the Pumas 7s: United States

44 mins ago Leland Griffith

Weight closes with a slight weekly progression; The dollar is down to 19.85 units

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Carlos Lopez Estrada, Young Disney Director and Katy Perry

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Scientists revive 142-year-old seeds in Michigan

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Goodbye WhatsApp? Only a quarter of users in the United States use it

6 hours ago Leo Adkins