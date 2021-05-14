Uganda: A person is shot dead by police during the conduct of an opposition candidate in the Ugandan Parliament

Madrid 13 one. (Europe Press) –

At least one person was killed and three others injured late Tuesday after the Ugandan security forces opened fire on supporters of an opposition candidate in Thursday’s parliamentary elections to be held in conjunction with the presidential election.

According to information collected by the Ugandan “Daily Monitor” newspaper this Wednesday, Ugandan forces opened fire to disperse followers of Hasan Kapis Fengaro, candidate for the Forum for Democratic Change in Obongi district, without announcing the authorities. He. She.

A witness reported that Vongaro’s followers were returning to the area where the party headquarters was located when the police and army shot them and fired tear gas to prevent them from reaching the building.

Fungaro himself condemned that what happened showed that this year’s elections were “with bullets, not ballot papers.” “It was difficult for the opposition candidates from Ubungi and other parts of the country. Wherever we go, they shoot tear gas at us and shoot at us,” he said.

The elections will take place in a particularly tense context due to increased repression against the opposition and the killing of more than 50 people in November due to the action of security forces against protesters after the arrest of the main opposition candidate, Robert Kyagolani. , During the campaign event.

Kyagolani will be the main contender for incumbent President Yoweri Museveni who has led the country since 1986 and who will try to achieve a sixth term after a series of constitutional amendments so that he can go to the polls.

On the other hand, the US ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, announced the cancellation of the observation mission in the country “due to the election commission’s decision to reject more than 75 percent of the required observers’ accreditation.”

“With only 15 accreditations approved, it is not possible for the United States to significantly monitor the conduct of Ugandan elections at polling stations across the country,” he said in a statement posted on the embassy’s website.

Accordingly, he criticized that the commission “did not provide explanations” despite “multiple requests,” adding that it had conveyed its decision “a few days before the elections.” He stressed that “the aim of diplomatic observation of the elections is to show our interest in a free, fair, peaceful and comprehensive electoral process.”

“The government of Uganda had supported the monitoring efforts of the United States in several previous elections, so the decision to refuse to grant mandates to the majority (…) makes this matter troubling,” he defended, before confirming that without observers you would lack accountability, transparency and confidence.