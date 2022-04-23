Washington DC school shooting: At least three injured, police reported

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
Police station Washington The capital, the United States, reported three wounded And then arrested shooting At school. Photo: Reuters.

Police station Washington The capital, the capital of the United States, reported three wounded And arrested after a shooting On the Edmund Burke High School; The number of affected can Increase in the next few hours, the authority said.

armed man An African American youth shot in the vicinity from school Washington DC, based on Connecticut Avenue NW; Pictures and videos of witnesses shooting Show emergency vehicles to attendees wounded.

shooting at Washington Capital

  • People took cover behind cars and infrastructure
  • There is no information on the health status of those affected

A witness told local television station WUSA-TV that he heard rapid gunfire that lasted about a minute, and I watched a woman run out of a building, followed by another Citizens who appeared wounded in it shooting.

The wounded Two men and a woman, while the police Washington Capital urged residents in the vicinity shooting for asylum He warned of a large police presence in the area. The local university, near Edmund Burke, closed its facilities.

at least three wounded

  • Videos showed police officers escorting the suspect
  • He was wearing black clothes and a T-shirt with a picture on it Mona Lisa

police Washington Capital The mode is described as active, so the search will continue for shooters and observing the area for the next few hours; The shooting who have left at least three wounded It was reported that at about 4:00 pm from the US capital.

More Stories

Dingo: Scientists deciphered this mysterious Australian animal

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | How to see the profile picture of someone who blocked you in the app | Applications | Smartphones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Five tips to identify fraud in social networks and WhatsApp

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia has imposed sanctions on 29 Americans, including Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

This is why the cream in Oreo sticks to the side

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Guinness World Records: Tobeketh, Chihuahua, oldest dog in the world

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Ambassador Salazar said the United States is heading to southern Mexico

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Anna, on a podcast about Hollywood in the 1950s

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

10 Books About Medicine That Can’t Be Missed in Sant Jordi 2022

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Lithium Predictions and Limitations – El Sol de México

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

This is how new noise canceling headphones are

1 hour ago Leo Adkins