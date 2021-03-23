Watch the video, Cristiano Ronaldo | Ugandan Bevis Mugabe breaks record in “CR7” | Juventus

Cristiano RonaldoJuventus Turin star, who holds a series of professional records that made him one of the best players in the history of world football. However, in recent days, a player not belonging to the elite of European football has snatched one of his greatest marks.

This is Ugandan Bevis Mugabe, who plays Motherwell in Scotland, who scored a header 75 cm off the ground in the match against Ross County on January 27th.

Thus, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Sampdoria was overridden. On December 18, 2019, the Portuguese star reached a height of 2.56 meters upon contact with the ball.

Bevis Mugabe was born 25 years ago in England But he decided to play for the Uganda national team. He developed as a football player in the small divisions of Fulham and Southampton. He is now known as the player who jumps five times higher than the Ballon d’Or winner.

Pirlo defends Cristiano

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said after media reported that the Portuguese legend had overlooked restrictions on traveling to a ski resort, “Ronaldo was on a vacation, he can do whatever he wants in his spare time.”

The former midfielder, who has been a coach since this season, added: “Off the field, we are free citizens and everyone has his own responsibilities.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was moving to Courmayeur, 150 kilometers northwest of Turin, in memory of his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

