Luis Miguel, Series: Netflix releases official trailer for season two

HThis Monday, March 22nd, Netflix is ​​premiering on YouTube the official trailer for the second season of Luis Miguel, the series. The progress, which in just seven hours added more than 120,000 copies, shows scenes of the Mexican singer in a very mature stage, A growing success and focused on completely conquering the art scene in Mexico and the United States. You can also witness a surprise meeting between “The Sun” and Frank Sinatra.

However, family problems and the health problems that the newborn suffers from are also evident. In San Juan, Puerto Rico. Despite all this, to the question “When will you stop?” , The character Diego Bonita plays, “Never.”

I don’t want them to make you suffer anymore, Mickey. Luis Miguel: Series, Season 2. On Netflix, April 18. pic.twitter.com/TwAxSS4awC ? Netflix Latinoamrica (NetflixLAT) March 22, 2021

The first episode of the second installment will be available in the Netflix catalog on April 18th. It must be remembered that each chapter will be uploaded week after a week from the date mentioned above.

They will debut in ‘Sol’ biographical series, Michel Salas (Macarena Ashaja), Mauricio Ambrosi (Fernando Gualard), Patricio Robles (Pablo Cruz), Sergio Bastiri (Axel Lunas), Azusena (Teresa Ruiz), the younger Michelle Salas (Valerie Sayes) and Jos Breeze (Juan Ignacio Kane).

On the other hand, in addition to “Luismi”, the series will continue with Isabela Camil (Camila Sodi), Hugo Lpez (Csar Bordn), Alex Gallego (Juanpa Zurita), Alex McCluskey (Cesar Santana), Tito Gallego (Martin Bello), Matilda Sanchez Repiso (Lola Casamayor), Stephanie Salas (Pilar Santacruz).

The second batch of this production Netflix consists of eight chapters.