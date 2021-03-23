The International Trademark Association (IAPA) has honored Marty Barron with the 2021 Chapultepec Grand Prix

Former Washington Post executive editor Marty Barron (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik / file)

The American Press Association (IAPA) awarded the 2021 Chapultepec Grand Prix to the American Editor on Tuesday Martin Barron, Former CEO Washington PostHe is considered one of the most prominent journalists of his generation.

That said, Jorge Kanahwati, president of the organization dedicated to ensuring freedom of the press Barron has demonstrated “leadership and determination in the search for the truth and we consider him a classic and world-class journalist.”

Indeed, The winner ran the editorial offices of several major US newspapersDuring his administration they went on to win 17 Pulitzer Prizes.

Kanahwati added that the IAPA Executive Committee has An easy task when choosing a baron, Who in 45 years of his career fought against many obstacles “to continue Building democracy through a free, independent and stable press. “

In an April 7, 2003 photo, Boston Globe editor Martin Barron congratulated journalist Stephen Corjean after the newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize (AP Photo / Charles Krupa / Archive)

Barron was the editor of newspapers like Washington PoStreet, The Boston Globe s Miami Herald. He also served as Senior Editor at New York times s Los Angeles Times. Lead him in the investigation Globe About decades of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up in the Catholic Church in Hollywood are depicted in the movie “Spotlight” (“On the Front Page”), winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture of 2016.

As editor of Miami HeraldAnd the Barron led the newspaper to a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the raid to retake Ilian Gonzalez, Cuban boy amid an intense custody dispute.

at Washington Post His eight-year tenure began with The revelation of the proliferation of covert surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA) And she concluded soon after The end of Donald Trump’s government, The subject of disclosure by several journalists of that newspaper.

Under the supervision of the baron Washington Post Make a successful transition to digital platforms. When he retired at the end of February this year, The newspaper had about 3 million digital subscribers, and 100 million unique monthly users in the United States And a reputation for continuous innovation in digital journalism.

Marty Barron, during his time at the Boston Globe. (AP / Steven Senne, File)

The IAPA sheds light on its course for Emphasize the public’s right to access information and protect and promote freedom of expression By practicing independent journalism and searching for the truth, as he highlighted Chapultepec Ad.

“You taught us that Good journalism is born out of deciphering local issues that affect our societies, and which, through quality and rigor, end up awakening the values ​​that give these stories a global significance. “Canahoaty, CEO of Grupo Opsa de Honduras, said.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Associations (IAPA) will present Martin Barron’s Chapultepec Grand Prize for 2021 during a ceremony at the next year’s mid-meeting which will be held roughly in April 20. Since 1998, this high distinction of journalism in the hemisphere has been awarded to individuals or organizations in recognition of their outstanding defense and promotion of freedom of the press and expression within the framework of the Chapultepec Declaration, the principles of press freedom that should govern in a democratic society.

Before Barron, some of the prize winners were Reporters Committee for Freedom of the PressAnd the Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s photo, Former president and writer of Brazil; Mario Vargas LlosaNobel Prize in Literature; Jose Miguel Vivanco, Director of the Americas division at Human Rights Watch, USA; And the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

IAPA is a non-profit organization dedicated to defending and promoting freedom of the press and expression in the Americas. It is the author of more than 1,300 publications from the Western Hemisphere. It is headquartered in Miami, Florida, USA.

Read on:

Marty Barron, the journalist who triumphed in defending truthful and accurate information in the post-truth era

Marty Barron is retiring and stepping down as CEO of The Washington Post

Marty Barron, days after retiring from the Washington Post: “People equate journalistic objectivity with impartiality, but that’s not what it means.”