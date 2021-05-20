We’ll equip hospitals with medicines: Karina Benavides

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

He pledged with the public to supply public hospitals in San Luis Potosi with medicines from the Congress of the Union

Va Por México Alliance candidate for the Sixth Federal District in San Luis Potosi, Dolce Carina Benavides Avila, has pledged to the public to supply public hospitals in San Luis Potosi with medicines from the Congress of the Union by supporting initiatives and proposals that include these medicines.

Benavides Avila said that it is necessary to pay special attention to the shortage of medicines in the central hospital and in clinics within the country, because the epidemic has shown that INSABI is ineffective and left unprotected not only Covid patients, but also patients suffering from diseases such as cancer, diabetes and chronic degenerative diseases.

“We all know that medicines are not available, and we have all seen how citizens are deprived of care and the federal government is deaf to it. It is time to change course and stop holding Congress in the same way. Our country needs to confront these problems and has a real opposition that defends the interests of Potosínos, not the whims of the president.

Finally, Karina Benavides announced that one of her main commitments is public reinsurance so that citizens are not left unprotected, and she emphasized that although she has some things to improve, they are working and today there is no such support that people need.

