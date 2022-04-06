What does the United States want? – Finance

On the last day of March, US Trade Representative Catherine Tay sent a letter to Tatiana Clouther, Mexico’s economy minister, in which the content was not surprising – because she asked for guarantees for energy investors – but rather a threatening tone.

Apparently, the series of bilateral meetings held at different levels of the two governments served little or nothing, which began last January with the visit of Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy in Joe Biden’s government, with the Mexican Cabinet of Energy and Trade, and in which even President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador himself explained to them the electrical reform that cooks in the Federal Congress, and which could see the light of day in the Chamber of Deputies at Easter.

The Biden government is not happy, and the lack of effective communication among its members has something to do with it. The first glimpse into this lack of coordination emerged last week, when John Kerry, the US special envoy for climate change, said on his recent visit that a working group had been agreed with Mexico to monitor electricity reform. The news stumbled across the country, especially among those who claimed that the United States had finally “acquiesced” López Obrador, but the next morning was dismissed by the president himself, who asserted that, at the request of the former US presidential candidate, only remained Silent, but did not agree.

Then, in a second attempt to make a fuss on the Mexican government, and in response to pressure from the US Senate, where Tay appeared last week and was severely reprimanded over the issue, in the letter revealed yesterday by the US trade representative to Clouthier notes that Mexico has not She was clear about her intentions in the energy sector, and about how the changes would affect regulations, something Kerry apparently didn’t tell him either.

To try to calm things down in Congress, Taye expects this to be one of the topics that will be discussed at the upcoming meeting to review progress on the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) in July, and warns that “US companies continue to face abusive treatment and that investments More than $10 billion in Mexico faces greater risks than ever, especially in the area of ​​renewable energy.”

It is clear that the US will continue to press for the #4T government to stop the initiative and give them their deepest desires on energy matters, but according to López Obrador himself, that will not be possible, and the tone of the communication reflects that diplomacy is being expanded so much, to what extent, and what will happen then? It is unknown, but we can expect the neighbor to threaten to disrupt trade through T-MEC. Once again, the relationship between the two is in a test case. springy.