Today you can find wide offer in supermarket food free from Algolten. Many brands have incorporated a variety of products without this ingredient which in recent years has emerged as one of the obvious enemies of diet furious How true is this? Is it really that bad even though it’s there in so many food What do we consume daily? Let’s go in parts.

What is gluten?

The Algolten It is the name that has a mixture of proteins found in some cerealEspecially in wheat, barley and rye. The main proteins that make up it are glutenin and gliadin. According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, in the United States, Algolten It is the main component that makes up the structure frying pan.

According to an article published by the Family Hypercholesterolemia Foundation (FHF), Algolten was present at diet Human has practically since the advent of agriculture with the domestication of some grains such as wheat, more than 11,000 years ago. these cereal They have been the food base of many cultures throughout the ages.

even if the Algolten It’s been with us for so long, so why is it said that it’s bad?



The bad reputation of gluten

According to an article on Harvard Health Publishing Portal, the notoriety of Algolten And the idea of ​​completely removing it from diet It comes out of fashion that is not supported by scientific evidence.

The trend is that removing foods containing this ingredient from our pantry will give us more energy or help us lose weight. Which doesn’t make sense to Dr. Daniel A. Leffler, director of clinical research at Celiac Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, quoted in the article:

People who are allergic to Algolten They may feel better, but most won’t get any great benefit from being laid off. They are simply going to waste their money because products devoid of this ingredient are very expensive,” the doctor judged. In his opinion, really the only people who should worry about diet Free Algolten They are the ones who suffer celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

The Celiac Association of Catalonia, in Spain, describes this autoimmune disease as a permanent intolerance to Algolten Which is obtained by genetic predisposition. That is, it is inherited and is not necessarily related to the dietary habits of the average person. This condition makes people unable to properly digest this ingredient, causing inflammation and damage to their intestines.

On the other hand, there are also people who are sensitive to Algolten Although they do not cause harm to their intestines, they can show certain symptoms such as inflammation, stomach pain, irritability, etc. It is very important to differentiate between the two conditions so that a doctor can prescribe a diet Appropriate.

As Harvard Health Publishing notes, it may not be a good idea to eliminate foods that contain Algolten If you do not suffer from any of these conditions, as many of them are also fortified with vitamins and minerals that are essential for health. This is the case of vitamin B9, better known as folic acid or dietary fiber found in wheat, which is essential for good digestion.



Also, remove a file Algolten It is also quite a challenge, because not only is there in food. It’s also found in sauces, natural flavors, vitamin and mineral supplements, some medications, and even toothpastes.

However, if you think you may suffer from any of the conditions described above, or would like to learn more about them, here is a list of some of the nutrients which contains Algolten According to the Mayo Clinic:

Wheat

Barley

Maize

Triticale (a cross between wheat and rye)

Oats (in some cases mixed with other cereals)

beer (beverage containing malt)

the parts

cake

sweet

unleavened bread

Sweet and savory cookies

Potato Chips

meat sauce

Imitation of beef or seafood

Matza

Processed meat

salad broth

Sauces including soy sauce

spiced rice mix

Spicy snacks like potatoes and chips

Marinated poultry meat

Broths or soup mixes

Finally, remember to consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet.

