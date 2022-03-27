What is the salary for a construction worker in the United States?

42 mins ago Leland Griffith

Vacancies to work as a construction worker increased by United State (USA), construction companies often hire construction workers from other countries through the H-2B visa program, but how much do they pay per hour?

According to a report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, builders earn an average salary of $17.83 per hour (approximately 357.13 pesos).

Of course, the report notes that the salary will depend on the company, the region you work in, and even your immigration status, and in that sense, payments can range from $12 to $20 an hour, or slightly more.

The Transfer Details that in 2020 the average annual salary was 37 thousand and 80 dollars. Only 10 percent of masons working in the United States earned more than $65,780, and another 10 percent earned less than $25,770 a year.

Salaries may vary slightly, other trades that are part of the construction sector are also taken into account, such as:

  • Construction, tile, and marble workers receive a median annual salary of $3,4280.
  • Electrical assistants earn $33,840 a year
  • Plumbers, pipe workers, and steam helpers make about $33,590 a year
  • Bishop Assistants, $33,260 a year
  • Painters and plaster assistants, their average annual salary is $31,640

What is required to work as a builder

Those who care for work As construction workers in the United States, they must be in good physical shape, as well as know how to use electric hammers, earthen rams, and measuring equipment, among other tools.

If you are interested in working as a builder, you should go to the website of the US Department of Labor, or click hereThere you can find available vacancies.

Remember that you need an H-2B visa for this job, which is only valid for working with the company indicated on the document.

More Stories

How Small Businesses Can Cut Corners in 2022 and Avoid Going Bust

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States seeks to impose minimum taxes on the rich

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

American fans in the United States demand the plaque during a friendly match against Reados

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Argentina under-20 team drew against the United States under the supervision of Messi, Di Maria and Paredes.

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ugandan climate policies lack a gender perspective

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Lopez Obrador warns: “If the US government defends the corrupt, we don’t.”

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

“Qué despadre” humorously reflects the crisis of the 1940s

31 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Oscar 2022: Why Best Picture ‘Dune’ Will Be A Huge Sci-Fi Film

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

FIFA portal: For the thirteenth time, justice in the United States postpones Sergio Gado’s penalty

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to add a person without dialing their number | Applications | Smartphones | nda | nnni | data

35 mins ago Leo Adkins

Diplomats, 6 months with their lost baggage

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring