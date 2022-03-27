What is the salary for a construction worker in the United States?

Vacancies to work as a construction worker increased by United State (USA), construction companies often hire construction workers from other countries through the H-2B visa program, but how much do they pay per hour?

According to a report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, builders earn an average salary of $17.83 per hour (approximately 357.13 pesos).

Of course, the report notes that the salary will depend on the company, the region you work in, and even your immigration status, and in that sense, payments can range from $12 to $20 an hour, or slightly more.

The Transfer Details that in 2020 the average annual salary was 37 thousand and 80 dollars. Only 10 percent of masons working in the United States earned more than $65,780, and another 10 percent earned less than $25,770 a year.

Salaries may vary slightly, other trades that are part of the construction sector are also taken into account, such as:

Construction, tile, and marble workers receive a median annual salary of $3,4280.

Electrical assistants earn $33,840 a year

Plumbers, pipe workers, and steam helpers make about $33,590 a year

Bishop Assistants, $33,260 a year

Painters and plaster assistants, their average annual salary is $31,640

What is required to work as a builder

Those who care for work As construction workers in the United States, they must be in good physical shape, as well as know how to use electric hammers, earthen rams, and measuring equipment, among other tools.

If you are interested in working as a builder, you should go to the website of the US Department of Labor, or click hereThere you can find available vacancies.

Remember that you need an H-2B visa for this job, which is only valid for working with the company indicated on the document.