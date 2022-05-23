What is the salary of a dentist in the United States and in which cities are there more vacancies? EVAT | the answers

The United States has a large number of jobs for those who graduate as dentists. In addition, people who practice this profession in that country get high salaries. So, in this note we tell you How much does a dentist earn in the United States It is the cities of the American nation that have more job opportunities to fill this position.

According to the information received from Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS, for short in English), dentists hold about 139,200 jobs in the United States. Similarly, it is estimated that there are more than 110,000 jobs for oral and dental hygienists.

you can see: What is the salary for a janitor or janitor in the United States?

How much does a dentist earn in the United States?

Responsible for diagnosing and treating dental diseases in the United States Their average salary is $80.37 per hour. While their average annual salary is $167,160, according to the BLS. However, these numbers may increase depending on the city in which the duty station is located.

What are the best cities to work as a dentist in the US?

The BLS portal reports that the best cities to work as a dentist in the North American country that offer the highest hourly salaries are the following:

Delaware: $112.43 an hour

New Hampshire: $108.24 an hour

Oregon: $99.70 an hour

Rhode Island: $99.33 an hour

Connecticut: $95.15 an hour

What cities have the most jobs for dentists in the US?

Cities that offer more positions and opportunities to perform like dentist in the United States:

Virginia:

Hawaii

New Mexico

Idaho

Florida

What industries do dentists earn the most in the US?

Next, we present the highly paid spaces in the American nation, according to the BLS:

What do I need to do to work as a dentist in the United States if I am a foreigner?

Many foreign nationals want to practice dentistry in the United States due to the high income earned. In the following video you will be able to learn about the different paths you can follow to get a job as a dentist in the North American country.

How is the H-2B visa to work in the United States processed?

Next, learn about the requirements and what the H-2B visa consists of, which allows foreign nationals to work in the American nation in various jobs, such as construction and building cleaning, among other things.