WhatsApp, a new function to control temporary messages

19 hours ago Leo Adkins

The WhatsApp It is one of the main platforms instant messageIt is used every day by millions of people to solve personal, work or even school problems, either through Messages, photos, videos, video calls, and voice notesetc.

One of its many advantages is that it is constantly updated to add new features and tools for users to try out. In this case, we tell you what new modification the platform will make in Self-destructing messages.

WhatsApp, a new function to control temporary messages. Photo: fix

New setting on self-destructing messages

The first thing you should know is that WhatsApp users have been able to activate the self-destructing feature of messages in some chats for several months, but what is known is that after hearing the criticism the company will develop a new update.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, the platform will develop an option where users can keep some specific messages. This new feature will prevent some messages from being automatically deleted in chats.

This way, users will have the option to save the message, i.e. choose not to disappear from the chat after it expires. As you may remember, the message self-destruct option can be activated within 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

This means that once users activate this feature, all messages in the chat are automatically deleted. At the moment, there is no official release date for this new option of the messaging platform.

For more information, follow our section Technique.

Degree in Social Communication, Graduated from Autonomous University of Yucatan. Worked in various media in Merida, Yucatan. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

