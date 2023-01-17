Where is it better to study: Canada or the United States? These are the factors that make the difference international | News

Surely you have come to think of studying in Canada As for United State, In researching and evaluating study options outside your home country. Then, you will know that each country offers everything you need to make cultural exchange an unforgettable experience.

Here are five important factors to consider in your decision to study at a Canadian or American university.

Where is it better to study: Canada or the United States?

Canadian vs American visa policy which is tougher and stricter?

United State: As you may already know, the US visa application system is a very long and complicated process. International students are not permitted to remain in the United States and pursue employment opportunities.

Canada: The Canadian visa application process is much simpler and shorter. Canadians also allow international students to stay in Canada and seek employment. A great opportunity for your professional growth. Do you think he is?

What are the simplest eligibility criteria for international students

To get into universities in the US, scores from entrance exams such as GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, and IELTS are required along with your grade point average (GPA).

Whereas in Canadian universities they value your GPA, IELTS and TOEFL scores more than your GRE and GMAT scores. For this reason, getting into Canadian universities is easier and less competitive.

The cost of studying in Canada is lower than in the United States

Canada offers cheaper undergraduate studies than countries like Australia or New Zealand. An undergraduate degree can cost roughly $7,000 to $12,000 per year, and a graduate degree will cost between $19,000 and $35,000 for a full program, according to The E..

For its part, the United States, which has world-famous universities, is one of the countries with the largest number of international students, although its prices are much higher.

Thus, your degree or graduate degree can range from $20,000 – $35,000 per year at a public university and between $30,000 – $60,000 per year at a private university.

Cost of living in Canada vs. United State

In the US, you need $600 a month for your food, $70 for transportation, and $70 to $100 for your phone plan. In short, living expenses for international students range from 1100 to 2400 USD per month, depending on The E..

In Canada, which is a very large country and prices vary by region. However, the EduCanada Government websiteestimating that the average cost of living for international students is around CAD 12,000 per year.

Which country offers better alternatives to get jobs?

Canada has a post-graduation work permit. It is a work permit for students who leave Canadian institutions after graduation. The great benefit of this permit is that it gives you work experience that will be taken into account when applying for permanent residence.

The US Offers OPT (Optional Practical Training) or Practical Training Period is a temporary employment permit granted by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that allows students with F-1 (student visa) status to work in the United States for 12 months , extendable.

