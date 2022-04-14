Where to watch all Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies online

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It is one of the most awaited films for “Harry Potter” fans. The third film in the saga premiered on April 8 in the UK and in the US and Latin America, and its arrival was confirmed on April 15 and 14, respectively. Close to knowing what will happen in the new version, many fans want to follow the story, so they turn to various platforms to watch the tapes of the magical world and keep their memory alive.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” It is only the latest installment in the Wizarding World franchise. The shared fantasy world is also home to the huge “Harry Potter” movie series, so it’s only natural that there are connections between the two, especially since “Fantastic Beasts” carries the weight of a previous cultural legacy. If you are one of those who want and need to watch full movies, we will tell you where you can see them.

Fantastic Animals 3 will be released in theaters April 15 in the United States and April 14 in several Latin American countries. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Where can you watch ‘Harry Potter’ movies online?

There are several options for reviewing the adventures of a young magician. All Harry Potter movies, as well as the 20th anniversary special, “Return to Hogwarts,” which confirmed rumors and legends behind the scenes, is available on HBO Max. Those with premium subscriptions to Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, can access the movies.

If HBO Max or Peacock aren’t the best options, movies can be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video.

Where can you watch Fantastic Beasts movies online?

Similar to the Harry Potter saga, the Fantastic Beasts movies can be watched online in time for the release of Dumbledore’s Secrets. Both films can be watched on HBO Max or Peacock Premium. It can also be rented on demand on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or Vudu.

What is the new Wizarding World movie?

According to the official summary of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful and dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him on his own, he entrusts magical naturalist Newt Scamander to lead a brave team of witches and wizards. They soon encounter a host of old and new monsters when they clash with an increasing number of Grindelwald’s henchmen.

Where to watch all Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies online

