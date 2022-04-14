Netflix: 3 unmissable movies so you don’t get bored at Easter

April continues to leave us new titles every day in Netflix streaming platform. On the other hand this Holy Week We’ll have updates from classic projects to popular Mexican projects.

In order not to waste time trying to choose one, we leave you with three new films that you can watch from April 14-17.

In this article we share a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by Netflix. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

Small Big Life (downsizing)

2017 | Duration: 135 minutes | United States | 54 percent of Google users liked this movie |

Reducing. Photo: special

What is the tape talking about? Humanity is a small solution to overpopulation: a technology capable of reducing a man from 1.80 meters to 12 centimeters. Paul is a man who thinks he’ll have a much better life if he shrinks, and here his world changes forever.

distribution: Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, Udo Kerr, Neil Patrick Harris, Laura Dern, Margo Martindale, Keri Kenny, Maribeth Monroe, Nessie Nash, and Donna Lynne Champlain. Also available in . format Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Private life

2018 | Duration: 127 minutes | United States | Rated 6.5 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

Private life. Photo: special.

What is the tape talking about? A writer named Rachel and her husband Richard have been trying to start a family for a while in the frustrating process of false hopes and disappointments. The couple has already tried many fertility treatments, however, their relationship is starting to reach the limit.

distribution: Paul Giamatti, Katherine Hahn, Kylie Carter, Molly Shannon, Siobhan Fallon, Emily Robinson, Desmaine Burgess, Tracy Shemo, Amy Ross, Jessica Fanos, Marmi Reagan Cusico, Samantha Buck, Alyssa Cheetham

unicorn shop

2017 | Duration: 91 minutes | United States | Rated 6.5 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

unicorn store. Photo: special.

What is the tape talking about? A woman named Kate receives a mysterious invitation that could make her childhood dreams come true. The film is directed and stars Brie Larson.

distribution: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, Martha Maccisack, Karan Soni, Hamish Linklater, Mary Holland, Emily Robinson, Mamoudou Athey, Deep Heat, Chris Waitsky, and Cody Sullivan,

