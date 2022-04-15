Dominican ‘Perejil’ wins Audience Award at Miami Film Festival

This content was published on March 14, 2022 – 21:59

Miami, March 14 (EFE). – The Dominican film “Perejil” by director Jose Maria Cabral won the first audience award for best film at the Miami Film Festival, while the Spanish film “Mediterráneo” by director Marcel Parrena came in second place, the organization of the event announced on Monday.

The 39th edition of this festival organized by Miami-Dade College (MDC), which concluded on Sunday, was voted by spectators for the third place.

The fact that two films from the Dominican Republic are among the audience’s favorites confirms the good moment in the cinematography of that Caribbean country, to which this year’s festival dedicated the “Dominican Quintet” section.

Cabral indicated a few days ago in an interview with Efe that the current “boom” of national and international cinema being shot in his country is due to the 2010 Film Act to stimulate audiovisual production, and this has allowed the jump by two. Feature films from a year to nearly twenty films are being shot today.

In the Documentary category, festival audiences chose in the following order: “South Beach Shark Club: Legends and Lore of the South Florida Shark Hunters” by Miami director Robert Riquigo Ramos; “Strangers to Peace” (in English), by Laura Rengivo and Noah Debonis; and “Keep the Cameras Rolling: Pedro Zamora Road” by William T. Horner and Stacy Woolfel.

Added to this collection of films, some of which were screened for the first time in the world at the Miami festival, is “Cariño”, a romantic comedy by Mexican director Fernanda Lamono, which won the first audience award for best short film, just as it was announced. Saturday evening during the award ceremony.

This year’s edition of the film event crowned Frida, the debut of Haitian Jessica Genius, with the main award, the Knight Marimbas Award, “for her strong, women-centric narrative” backed by the “exceptional performance of emerging players,” the jury noted.

“Carajita” by Argentinians Silvina Schnacer and Ulysses Bora Guardiola won the HBO Award for Ibero-American Feature Film, while the family documentary “You Resemble Me” by director and journalist Dina Amer won the award for this film. Jordan Ressler’s debut.

Hatzen Navarrete, star of “The Box”, and Marie Oliveira of “Medusa,” both in competition, won Best Actor and Actress awards, respectively, for their “magnetic performances,” the jury highlighted.

Spain’s Penelope Cruz has been awarded the Gemstone Icon Award in recognition of her entire career. In a message recorded and shown at the ceremony, the actress shared the award with fellow countryman Pedro Almodóvar, whose translator for his feature film “Parallel Madres” has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Between March 4 and 13, more than 120 feature films, short films and documentaries from 35 countries were part of this year’s festival programme, with Spanish-speaking cinema from both sides of the Atlantic having a large share.

The Spanish “El Buen Patron” by artist Fernando Leon de Aranoa, and the Panamanian “Plaza Catedral” by Abner Benim, officially opened and closed this year’s edition, respectively, both times in the presence of their directors. EFE

