Netflix: 3 sitcoms so you don’t get bored at Easter

Seinfeld

1989 | 9 seasons 180 episodes (20 minutes per episode) | United States | Rated 7.2 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com | NBC |

What is the series about? The comedy tells the story of Jerry Seinfeld (played by him), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Ellen Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). These four single friends deal with the daily ups and downs of life in New York City.

distribution: Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, Jerry Stiller, Estelle Harris, Wayne Knight, Lynne Lesser, Barney Martin, Phil Morris, Heidi Swedberg, Larry David, John O’Hurley, Liz Sheridan and Bob Balaban.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

2013 | 8 seasons 153 episodes (22 minutes per episode) | United States | Rated 7.2 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com | NBC |

What is the series about? Detectives Jake Peralta, Amy Santiago, Rosa Diaz, and Sergeant Terry Giffords are carelessly talented cops with the best arrest record, until new commander Raymond Holt arrives at the police station.

distribution: Andy Samberg, Andre Prager, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Cruz, Melissa Fumero, Jo Le Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, Kyra Sedgwick, Mark Evan Jackson, Jason Mantzoukas and Nick Cannon.

Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts (Guida Astrologica per cuori infranti)

2021 | 2 seasons 12 episodes (35 minutes per episode) | Italy | Rated 7.2 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com | Italian International Film |

Astrological guide for each cuori infranti. Photo: special

What is the series about? After befriending a charismatic astrology guru, lonely and desperate Alice looks to the stars to find her perfect match.

distribution: Claudia Gusmano, Lorenzo Adorni, Michele Rossello, Alberto Paradosi, Esther Elisha, Emanuela Grimalda, Giancarlo Rati, Alberto Bubacar Malancino, Fausto Maria Ciarraba and Eurydice Axin.

