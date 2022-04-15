Netflix: 3 sitcoms so you don’t get bored at Easter

20 mins ago Cynthia Porter

April continues to leave us new titles every day in Netflix streaming platform. On the other hand, this Easter we will have news of classic sitcoms and new projects that are well received by the public.

So as not to waste time trying to choose any of them, we leave you Three comedy series Which you can see from the 14th to the 17th of April.

In this article we share a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by Netflix. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

Seinfeld

1989 | 9 seasons 180 episodes (20 minutes per episode) | United States | Rated 7.2 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com | NBC |

What is the series about? The comedy tells the story of Jerry Seinfeld (played by him), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Ellen Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). These four single friends deal with the daily ups and downs of life in New York City.

distribution: Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, Jerry Stiller, Estelle Harris, Wayne Knight, Lynne Lesser, Barney Martin, Phil Morris, Heidi Swedberg, Larry David, John O’Hurley, Liz Sheridan and Bob Balaban.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

2013 | 8 seasons 153 episodes (22 minutes per episode) | United States | Rated 7.2 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com | NBC |

What is the series about? Detectives Jake Peralta, Amy Santiago, Rosa Diaz, and Sergeant Terry Giffords are carelessly talented cops with the best arrest record, until new commander Raymond Holt arrives at the police station.

distribution: Andy Samberg, Andre Prager, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Cruz, Melissa Fumero, Jo Le Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, Kyra Sedgwick, Mark Evan Jackson, Jason Mantzoukas and Nick Cannon.

Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts (Guida Astrologica per cuori infranti)

2021 | 2 seasons 12 episodes (35 minutes per episode) | Italy | Rated 7.2 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com | Italian International Film |

Astrological guide for each cuori infranti. Photo: special

What is the series about? After befriending a charismatic astrology guru, lonely and desperate Alice looks to the stars to find her perfect match.

distribution: Claudia Gusmano, Lorenzo Adorni, Michele Rossello, Alberto Paradosi, Esther Elisha, Emanuela Grimalda, Giancarlo Rati, Alberto Bubacar Malancino, Fausto Maria Ciarraba and Eurydice Axin.

