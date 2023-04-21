Who is the SEO person who donates all sales of his latest book to a small clinic in Uganda?

Books are an important way for every author to show everything they want to express!

Every author is free to decide what to do with the money they make from their sales because as we know, every time your book is bought, you make money. We have found out that the author of a popular book has decided to donate all the money he receives from his masterpiece to a clinic located in Uganda. He is also a Solidarity Ambassador and participates in many solidarity projects and identifies himself as “The result of the amazing people who are a part of my life. My successes are the result of the exceptional partners and colleagues I have”

This fact distinguishes this author from others, as it indicates his great generosity.

