Who We Are – News – World Cup Winners and the Wonder Woman Title Episode 5

Lt. Col. Reshmin Chowdhury joins former Ugandan defender Jan Sinende this week, as he tells an incredible story of fighting prejudice to develop women’s football in South Sudan.

Jane grew up in Uganda, and moved to London when she was only 17 years old. I played for Charlton (Women’s Soccer Sports Club), London Phoenix Ladies, Crystal Palace LFC and Queens Park Rangers WFC, in addition to the Ugandan national team. Meanwhile, off the field, he was running his own football establishment.