La Jornada – money

Why is it not acceptable that Claudio X Gonzalez and his organization Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción – now headed by Ambaro Cassar – receive money from the United States government? 2.5 million dollars, about 50 million pesos, was revealed. History teaches us that these groups demand resources for seemingly innocuous reasons, but which are then used in coups. (It is strange that the head of the National Institute of Statistics, Lorenzo Cordova, started talking about canceling the elections on June 7, which could cause constitutional chaos.) President Lopez Obrador insisted that the United States government immediately stop funding Mexicans against corruption, whom he described as an opposition political group disguised as a civic organization. On May 6, the government sent a diplomatic protest note to Washington for “support” for Claudio X, and “it is really taking time,” the president said. The funding of a foreign government to an anti-Mexican political group “is a clear example of interference in matters that concern Mexicans only, and this is a violation of the constitution; He indicated that they cannot receive money from abroad for political purposes. They are already asking Claudio X. Gonzales from Washington, hence his statement trying to justify the support: “The resources at which MCCI works – he says – come from international development agencies (from the uprisings?), From private institutions and bodies under Mexican law and in line with our institutional goal: applied research and journalism. And legal issues about the causes, mechanisms and costs of corruption, as well as strengthening the rule of law. Well yes, only that eavesdropping only has one recipient, it does not deal, for example, with the origin of corruption. Claudio X’s father worked as an advisor to Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Cow head

Morena’s leader in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, wrote on Twitter: “Unusual: An arrest warrant for the governor of Tamaulipas, which the local Congress decided to improperly keep in office, when it had to appoint a replacement. In the face of the constitutional crisis of the fugitive local executive, there is a need. To conventions and the Senate moves. ” Indicates between the lines the power of the Senate to declare the disappearance of state powers. According to Montreal, the Office of the Prosecutor of the Republic would have obtained an arrest warrant against PAN Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, which would resolve doubts about whether the violation approved by the House of Representatives on April 30 was appropriate. , Despite the fact that the Congress of Tamaulipas refused to take away the constitutional protection. Monreale also argued that García Cabeza de Vaca “could be outside the country, declare himself a” political persecutor “and seek to maintain control of the state government, with the support of the leader of Congress, the minister of government, or the president of the Court of Justice.” The third governor of the northern entity imprisoned for corruption: Thomas Yarrington and Eugenio Hernandez, members of the Evangelical Revolutionary Party, will be in prison.

They froze their accounts

Meanwhile, Santiago Nieto Castillo, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit at the Treasury, said in the publication: “I have ordered the freezing of the accounts of Francisco G’s network (referring to García Cabeza de Vaca) for alleged operations using illicit resources of origin. Twelve people are normal and 25. The anti-corruption prosecutor added that investigations will continue to “determine whether the Francisco G network or the Tamaulipas government is funding the election campaigns illegally.” In his case, “We will submit corresponding complaints.”

Twitterati

The Embed a Tweet Today I published a map of the number of injuries. Mexico shows one of the lowest rates in the world. This is because of the vaccination campaign, the #SanaDistancia measures, and we have learned to live with # COVID. We are heading in the right direction, let’s not underestimate our caution.

