Superliga road map for football business

Yes, this time. The Premier League has been born. After years of speculation and information about the birth of a new European competition that has been called up to replace the Champions League, 12 clubs have taken the step. The challenge facing UEFA has been fulfilled with the goal of starting the tournament “as soon as possible”.. The founding clubs will be distributed 3.5 billion euros.

Three Spanish teams: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the drivers in the new competition. The six Premier League clubs are accompanied by Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. In addition to three others from the Italian League, Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Currently, The twelve founding clubs have taken the step of announcing the birth of the Premier LeagueAnd they have begun the countdown to what will be their inaugural season, as long as threats from UEFA, FIFA and national championships do not suppress these teams’ plans.

At the head of the new Premier League is Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid. The white team leader leads the strategy, as the founding clubs await “talks with UEFA and FIFA in search of the best solutions for the Premier League and world football as a whole”.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the twelve clubs established in the first division

Among the outstanding tasks of the teams leading the project are Khas Persuading three more clubs to become founders and secure a firm spot in Superliga. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who reject this possibility at the moment, are two of the clubs that want to count on. In this way, there will be fifteen clubs leading the new tournament, to which five more will be added each season based on sporting merits, until twenty teams are completed, who will play the tournament each season.

Income 3,500 million euros to be distributed

“This new annual tournament will provide significantly higher economic growth, which will allow European football to be supported by a long-term commitment, and contributions to solidarity grow in line with the income of the new league,” Superliga promoters explain in detail with a statement.

“Solidarity payments will be higher than those currently being generated By the European competition system it is so envisioned Exceeds 10,000 million euros Throughout the clubs commitment period, “they add from the Premier League. In addition, they guarantee that the competition will be based Financial sustainability criteriaAll founding clubs agree to adopt a spending framework.

The founding clubs will collectively receive a one-time sum of 3,500 million euros. Dedicated solely to implementing infrastructure investment plans and offsetting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. ” If there were, in the end, fifteen founding clubs, They will each receive 233.33 million euros, Which is money that will partially compensate for the low income the epidemic has suffered.

Why were you born now?

The moment of announcing the birth of the Premier League is not a coincidence. Held hours before Monday’s meeting, where UEFA will announce the new model for the UEFA Champions League, which will be implemented once the tournament starting in the 2024-2025 season, based on an increase in the number of clubs (from 32 to 36.), initial coordination Renewed of the tournament will adopt the Swiss system (League Against All) and higher income for teams due to the fact that they are keen to play more matches.

On the one hand, those in charge of the Premier League are betting on a bigger change and implementing it as soon as possible, although they have not set a date for it. “The epidemic has revealed that a strategic vision and a commercial approach are necessary to increase value and aid for the benefit of the football pyramid as a whole,” they emphasized. “The solutions proposed by the organizers do not solve the basic questionsThese are the need to provide better quality matches, as well as to obtain additional financial resources for the entire football world, “they explained.

The Premier League season will start in August. The twenty clubs will be divided into two groups of ten, which will play a league with back and forth matches. The top three of each group qualify for the quarter-finals, and the two winners in the promotion are added to them for promotion to a double match between the teams ranked fourth and fifth. From the quarter-finals, the qualifying rounds will be two matches, until they culminate in a final, one match, at a neutral venue.