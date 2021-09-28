Why do Haitians leave Chile for the United States?

Of the thousands of Haitians who have recently arrived at the southern border of the United States, many, like Fallonie, have come from Chile. Over the past decade, as Haitians took refuge from the devastating 2010 earthquake, Chile, with its generous income policy and stable economy, has become an attractive destination for them.

Things changed quickly with the election of two new presidents.

In Chile, immigrants faced new restrictions, while in the United States, Joe Biden’s government offered new protections to Haitian immigrants already there. Many Haitians in Chile mistook these actions as an opening and made the arduous journey north to the border, only to be forcibly returned to Haiti, sometimes in shackles.

“They sold us the ‘Chilean dream,'” said Steve Azur, 28, who immigrated from Haiti to Chile in 2014. “Everyone thought Biden would have more flexible immigration policies.”

Those who came to the frontier community of Del Rio, Texas — after spending months on the road — knew right away they were wrong. The United States received very few people, and created scenes of misery and despair.

When some attempted to cross the Rio Grande, they were violently repelled by US Border Patrol agents on horseback. Thousands more people gathered under the bridge, and many returned to the place where it all began: Haiti, a torn country where crises intertwine.