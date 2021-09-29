Trade agreement negotiations with the United States can begin after the Trade and Investment Board meeting

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

Guillermo Laso’s recent visit to the United StatesLast week, the results were considered very positive, according to the government and sources close to the Ecuadorean embassy in the United States.


Ecuador seeks to provide legal security for investors

Read more

In addition to participating in the UN summit, Lasso took the opportunity to meet with businessmen from that country. For example, he had meetings with Association of the Americas / Council of the Americas (AS / COA)Goldman Sachs and the Ecuadorean American Society.

After Lasso’s visit, expectations were set for the next meeting of Trade and Investment Council (TIC) Ecuador and the United StatesWhich will take place in November or December of this year. After that meeting, they are expected to be able to start formal negotiations on a trade agreement with the United States.

The scenario is favorable because the US Congress andYou support negotiating a trade agreement with Ecuador, sources close to the Ecuadorean embassy in that country indicated.

The Ecuadorean ambassador to the United States, Yvonne Baki, is optimistic and confirmed on September 28, in an interview with Radio Democracia, that A deal can be done next year. “I assure you that it will be so,” he stressed.

0DF249ED-27D3-4EFB-9D19-EFFE227C307D

The government realizes that reaching an agreement with the United States appears difficult

Read more

Among the problems to be solved or troublesome on the Ecuadorean side, there are still issues Work and the environment. The Ecuadorean government is now seeking to solve these problems.

More Stories

Why do Haitians leave Chile for the United States?

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

61% of Latino employers cut their salaries to pay their workforce | Economy | USA Edition

1 day ago Mia Thompson

New commemorative coins of 20 and 10 pesos are already in circulation: Banco de México

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Ayuso travels to the United States to present Madrid as an “economic magnet”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Rodriguez Larita met Bill Clinton on his US tour

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Iran and Venezuela reach agreement to export oil despite US sanctions | Economie

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The XLV version of the National Examination of Ambition Medical Residences begins

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

Tadej Pogacar tops UCI rankings; Richard Karabaz is still in the top 10 | Other sports | Sports

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How do you know who your contacts are “Online” | online | Applications | Smartphone | Trick 2021 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

What is gluten and where is it found?

36 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Trade agreement negotiations with the United States can begin after the Trade and Investment Board meeting

38 mins ago Mia Thompson