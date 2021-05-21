Wind – United States: Texas: Real Relog Del Sol Farm, 209 MW, begins operations

The wind farm consists of 63 Nordex Model AW132 turbines, Which was transported, lifted and assembled in charge of the Spanish company Transbiaga, And has the capacity to supply an average of 48,000 homes in Texas.

It is a statement, It was explained that Reloj del Sol “will help strengthen the electrical grid in Texas and it is estimated that it will save approximately $ 36 million in direct payments to local administrations and $ 100 million in payments to landowners over the life of the project.”

In addition, it was reported that during its construction, more than 100 full-time equivalent jobs were created during construction and 10 permanent jobs, dedicated to the operation and maintenance of the wind farm.

It is estimated that Reloj del Sol would save more than 1,400 million liters of water annually that would otherwise be used to cool conventional power plants.

This is the fifth EDP project in Texas, and it is a portfolio Now 909 megawatts of renewable energy is in operation, enough to power the equivalent of about 236,000 homes in the state each year.

The company is also currently building a 200-megawatt Wildcat Creek wind farm located in Cooke County, about 50 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth.