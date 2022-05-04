140,000 people work in the United States, but live in Tijuana – El Sol de Tijuana

Tijuana. – One of the cases that revealed restrictions on non-essential travel at the border crossing into the United States during the pandemic is that about 140,000 Americans or residents cross the international line daily, meaning they live in Tijuana but Jason Wells, president of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, said that Work in the United States

“What we’ve learned from the pandemic is that not everyone who crosses is Mexican, because of the restrictions on tourist visas, because 140,000 people are still crossing,” Jason Wells said. Today we call San Diego the northern part of Tijuana, he joked.

During the pandemic, long queues continued to be recorded at the entry ports of San Ysidro and Otay for both vehicles and pedestrians, particularly in the morning, when work began.

Luis Bustamante, a real estate consultant, said rising rental costs on the other side of the border are causing the phenomenon.

If we talk about tourists, those who come and go, who do not spend the night all the time, in the coastal zone there should be no more than 300 families, but they represent a lot of economic income. The population of Al-Thawra Street is estimated to be no more than 100 people.

In addition, he did not rule out continued removals from California next year because “everything will be more expensive there”.

On the other hand, Pedro, a person who specializes in renting homes in the Madero neighborhood of this city, confirmed that this still affects the increase in the cost of rents on this side of the border.

“When you know they work there and earn better, even though many realtors deny it (…) you know they can pay, and some even charge more if they know these details,” he said.

As a result, it has been estimated that rents in Tijuana have risen between 30% and 70% in the past two years.