US public holidays calendar in 2022

Agenda planning is important, and even more important when considering Evaluation Holidays 2022 for the United States (United States of America). There are 12 holidays where you can rest, and why not plan a trip and time with the family; Weekends or blackout day are usually rolling back to normal routine It must be emphasized that not all holidays..

Visible examples are Groundhog Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and Valentine’s Day, where even festivals are held, but are not marked as mandatory holidays. s Although some rest days have passed for those who are already working, there are still many rest days on the calendar.

This year, the Mexican community in the United States will celebrate the Battle of Puebla on Thursday, May 5, although it is not an official holiday in the country. Tweet embed

2022 holiday calendar in the USA

Labor Day 2022: When is Labor Day in America?

This year’s Labor Day will be on Monday, September 5th., which is the date on which it is customary for all workers to be given a day off. This celebration is celebrated every year on the first Monday of September, which by 2022 will fall on the fifth of the month.

Members of the United States Coast Guard honor the veterans killed in the September 11 attacks in New York City on Veterans Day France Press agency

An interesting fact about the celebrations in the North American country is that, Due to the cultural diversity that exists, they are not always on the same date and there are some that are celebrated only in some statesIt depends on the habits of its inhabitants. There are places where important days for Latinos are celebrated, others where American histories stand out, and there is another group where the two are combined.

for example, Easter is celebrated in states with strong Catholic traditions such as Texas, or Kamehameha Day, which is celebrated only in Hawaii; While Seward’s Day is celebrated in Alaska.

Next to, Some dates vary each year, such as Labor Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September, regardless of the day; Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, which in 2022 will fall on the 24th of the month.

Around Christmas, the long-awaited date for many because of the break, 2022 will be celebrated over the weekend. March, April and June will be the gray months, when they will not have any days off.