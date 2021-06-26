15 years end in covid infection. My mother and seven uncles died مات

many yLittle girls are waiting with great enthusiasm It 15th birthday party The moment when they have a big party. in case if girl from argentina This event has become In complete tragedy.

My mother and seven uncles who attended the party they died for covid cause, Possible They were all injured during the party.

and that is The Argentine authorities They are banned Many of these events because the risk of contracting the Covid virus is very high. A few days ago we told you about a severe infection that occurred among young Spaniards.

Local media took over information and They added that all the deceased They had Between 65 and 80 years old.

Eyewitnesses reported that all of the attendees started showing symptoms a few days after the party, and by the end of the month they were all in serious condition in the hospital.

One of the doctors at the hospital in the town of Coronel Moldes said that one of the patients was admitted to intensive care, but 48 hours ago, seven of the nine brothers who attended died.

Argentina is on alert for the significant increase in COVID infections, vaccination is progressing slowly and is no guarantee of no infection.

She called on the authorities to remain calm and to continue the anti-virus measures, despite the application of one or two doses of the vaccine.

