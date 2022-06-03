2 different strains of monkeypox spread in the United States

Genetic analyzes of the most recent cases monkeypox indicates the presence of two distinct strains in United StateHealth authorities reported Friday, raising the possibility of the virus spreading undetected for some time.

Many of the cases identified in the United States were due to the same stress as recent cases in Europe, but some samples indicate different breedfederal health officials said.

Each strain was seen in US patients in the past year, prior to the identification of the most recent international outbreak.

Determines how long a file takes monkeypox Testing with many patients will be required in the United States and elsewhere, Jennifer McCuston of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

“I think it is very likely that there will be previously unrecognized cases of monkeypox in the United States but not on a large scale,” McCuston told reporters on Friday.

However, he added, “There may be community-wide transmission“In some areas of the United States where the virus has not yet been identified.

The CDC said it is trying to redouble its efforts to detect the infection, and there are likely to be more cases.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said the findings suggest the outbreak will likely be difficult to contain.

It is not known for certain how long or where the infection occurred. Some infections may be misdiagnosed as something else.

“We don’t have a clear picture of how many cases there are,” Rasmussen said.

monkeypox, or monkeypox, It is endemic to parts of Africa, where people have been infected through the bites of rodents or small animals.

until friday, The United States has identified at least 20 cases in 11 states. Hundreds of cases have been discovered in other countries, many of which appear to be related to sexual activity at two extremes in Europe.

The disease usually begins with symptoms similar to those of Influenza and swollen lymph nodesfollowed by the appearance of a rash on the face and body.

To date, no deaths from monkeypox have been reported in the United States or Europe. This could change if infection begins to occur in those most at risk, such as very young children or people with weakened immune systems, Rasmussen said.

It also raised another concern: Even if the outbreak is contained among the people, the virus could potentially spread to the rodent population in the United States, either throughE pets or rodents undesirable in homes.



