The President of Belarus proposes to send infant formula to the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

First Amendment: Last update:

Moscow (AFP) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, subject to Washington’s sanctions, on Friday, not without irony, proposed sending infant formula to the United States, which has been in shortage for months.

“We are ready to help the Americans by supplying them with baby food. And if they want, we can do it starting tomorrow,” the official BELTA news agency quoted the President of Belarus as saying.

The United States has been facing problems with the supply of infant formula for months, due to reasons related, among other things, to COVID-19.

Empty shelves and the pain of parents, especially those with children who need a certain milk, is a major political problem for the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime, which has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, and whose re-election in 2020 has been called into question, has been under sanctions by Washington for years.

Belarus is the main ally of Russia, which has been attacking Ukraine since February 24, and has become a rear base for Russian soldiers.

© 2022 AFP

More Stories

The phrase “Get out Tata!” appears. And they mock the three colors in the United States

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

Super Nintendo World will arrive in the US in early 2023. – Alan x el Mundo

18 hours ago Leland Griffith

20 Amazing YouTube Sites To Grow Your Channel

1 day ago Leo Adkins

US Department of Energy launches partnership to accelerate interconnection – Latin America Magazine

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Pulisic deceives the fans of the US team

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Study: One in seven people living in the United States is an international foreigner | News

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The European College of Bovine Medicine will participate in the 31st World Pediatric Congress

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The White House will pay its scientists for the first time in history

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

You can see 5 planets with the naked eye lined up in the sky! Find out how you see this rare alignment – teach me about science

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

A preschool teacher is criticized for showing obvious curves

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The President of Belarus proposes to send infant formula to the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith