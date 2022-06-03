The President of Belarus proposes to send infant formula to the United States

Moscow (AFP) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, subject to Washington’s sanctions, on Friday, not without irony, proposed sending infant formula to the United States, which has been in shortage for months.

“We are ready to help the Americans by supplying them with baby food. And if they want, we can do it starting tomorrow,” the official BELTA news agency quoted the President of Belarus as saying.

The United States has been facing problems with the supply of infant formula for months, due to reasons related, among other things, to COVID-19.

Empty shelves and the pain of parents, especially those with children who need a certain milk, is a major political problem for the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime, which has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, and whose re-election in 2020 has been called into question, has been under sanctions by Washington for years.

Belarus is the main ally of Russia, which has been attacking Ukraine since February 24, and has become a rear base for Russian soldiers.

