The US Department of Justice has refused to charge two former Trump advisers with contempt

Former Chief of Staff Donald Trump Mark Meadows

US Department of Justice He refused the trial of two of Donald Trump’s closest former advisers, Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Social Media Director Dan Scavino, for their refusal to cooperate with the committee in the January 6, 2021 attack on Capitol Hill, according to ‘The New York Times“.

In this way, the US Department of Justice rejected the House’s recommendation to indict both former advisers with contempt of Congress, an action that Attorney General Matt Jeffs reported to the House Attorney General, Doug Leiter.

This news comes a few hours after it was revealed The US Department of Justice has charged Peter Navarro, another former adviser to former President Donald Trump, with contemptwho also failed to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee tasked with investigating the assault on the Capitol.

Although the news came out on Friday, Judge Navarro on Thursday indicted him on two misdemeanor counts after he failed to comply with a subpoena In which the Commission of Inquiry requested a series of documents and testimonies.

The Department of Justice has refused to take similar action against Meadows and Scavino.although he did not explain why “based on the individual facts and circumstances of his alleged contempt, my office will not initiate criminal contempt proceedings as required in the referral against Meadows and Scavino,” according to a statement that gained access to times.

However, unlike the other accused by American justice, Meadows cooperated by providing documents, such as 2,300 messages he would have received during the early moments of the attack on January 6, 2021, As mentioned before in the series NBC.

Another factor could have been the Justice Department’s opinion that it would be unconstitutional to prosecute a former executive who cooperated in good faith.

Last April, the US Department of Justice denied a request by the House Oversight Committee to provide additional details about the 15 boxes of records that former President Donald Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago residence, in Palm Beach, state. Florida.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Peter Hyun wrote in a letter to the Chairman of the Oversight Committee that The Ministry of Justice asked the National Archives to refrain from publishing information on these squares with the aim of “protecting the integrity of work in progress,” according to the US chain CNN.

