3 Habits That Change Your Thyroid Without You Realizing It

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Although the largest cases have Thyroid It is caused by a genetic problem, and there is also a reason for some practices of daily life, as this condition is related to the gland that makes the hormones triiodothyronine and thyroxine, which have a huge impact on your health without you noticing and affect all aspects. your metabolism. That is why experts ask to pay special attention to these 3 Habits what they can switch So avoid it as much as possible.

According to research by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the problems of Thyroid It affects three out of every 1,000 women over the age of 50 (2%) in Mexico. Those between the ages of 40 and 50 are considered the risk group, and those over the age of 50 should have a screening test or thyroid profile.

More Stories

“Abolition of the Mandate”: the first democratic exercise of its kind – El Sol de Toluca

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Jaime Rodriguez “El Bronco” has been hospitalized with health problems

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cozcyt supports women in science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The medical specialties that were chosen later

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Can COVID-19 affect male fertility? This says science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Bacteria under the rug? Chilean scientists have discovered conditions that prevent them from accumulating in corners

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

A virtual meeting between the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of India

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

You can see it coming: Morbius has a major meltdown in its second weekend

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

3 Habits That Change Your Thyroid Without You Realizing It

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Charlotte’s Olympic goal against Atlanta in MLS: Video – International Football – Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp steps to activate reactions in chats

2 hours ago Leo Adkins