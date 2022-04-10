3 Habits That Change Your Thyroid Without You Realizing It

Although the largest cases have Thyroid It is caused by a genetic problem, and there is also a reason for some practices of daily life, as this condition is related to the gland that makes the hormones triiodothyronine and thyroxine, which have a huge impact on your health without you noticing and affect all aspects. your metabolism. That is why experts ask to pay special attention to these 3 Habits what they can switch So avoid it as much as possible.

According to research by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the problems of Thyroid It affects three out of every 1,000 women over the age of 50 (2%) in Mexico. Those between the ages of 40 and 50 are considered the risk group, and those over the age of 50 should have a screening test or thyroid profile.

Related news

What are the symptoms of thyroid gland?

In most cases, a file Thyroid It appears with some symptoms that you can easily notice, some of them are easy to spot, but there have also been cases where you can suffer from it without even realizing it. That is why here we are going to list some diseases for you to discover right away.

Weight gain or loss for no apparent reason.

Increase in gland size.

Constant feeling of tiredness and excessive sleep despite adequate rest.

Constant feeling of cold or heat.

Changes to the skin (dry skin), hair (heavy, brittle loss) and nails (cracked).

Excessive sweating.

Changes in bowel habits (constipation) for no apparent reason.

The main changes in the functioning of the thyroid gland are hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, for which tests are required to determine which of these conditions are present. However, specialists explained that avoiding these bad things Habits From everyday life, you will be able to prevent it from changing

These are the three habits that change the thyroid gland

When presenting any of the above symptoms, it is time to turn to a specialist, but it is also time to take into account about 3 Habits can change Thyroid If you don’t take better care of him.

Smokers have lower levels of thyrotropin (TSH, called TSH). Thyroid Or thyroid hormone) and higher concentrations of the mentioned hormone, so this is one of the worst Habits health as it also increases the risk of Graves’ disease.

Stress is one of the most important factors in preventing changes in ThyroidBecause the more severe the disease, the more severe the changes in mood. Currently, most people live under a lot of stress, which directly affects the levels of thyroid hormones without even realizing it, resulting in hormonal imbalances that affect even other organs of the body.

Low levels of iodine in the diet are a common cause of thyroid problems. Among them, hypothyroidism stands out, because the body needs this substance to produce hormones Thyroid. Therefore, it is necessary to eat sufficient quantities and consume foods such as: pineapple, sea vegetables, berries, natural yogurt, beans, potatoes and chocolate.

plus 3 Habits Male to change ThyroidThere are other daily activities that can cause disruption without you even realizing it. Among them are excessive consumption of alcohol and gluten, abuse of soybeans and a sedentary lifestyle, which are becoming increasingly common with the arrival of today’s home office.