“Abolition of the Mandate”: the first democratic exercise of its kind – El Sol de Toluca

The abolition of the mandate is the participatory tool that citizens require to determine the expected result in the performance of the holder of the Presidency of the Republic, from the loss of confidence.

This is the first exercise made to exercise the right to rescind the mandate, and it will be decided whether Andres Manuel López Obrador will continue to exercise his position or be relieved of his position early. Although this first exercise has been misunderstood.

For university academics, the concept of “de-mandating” has been distorted, as this type of process is promoted by citizens who agree with the actions of their rulers, rather than by the rulers themselves.

“The problem is that it has been distorted in the sense that in general it is a revocation of the mandate, and here the president, who is fairly broadly accepted, is the one who has suggested repealing the mandate.”

“But it seems to me as a distorted democratic concept because this process must be introduced when society does not approve of the president’s performance,” explained Cecilia Cadena Inestra, a researcher at Colegio Mexiquense.

In this context, he called on citizens to participate in what he considers a democratic process of citizen participation.

Although he admitted on this occasion “that the president wanted to face the lack of resources, in the face of disagreement or disagreements between him and the electoral college, and these circumstances made the environment extremely scarce.”

“What should be a good democratic practice has become part of the many political controversies and polarizations we have seen in the country,” the specialist said.

According to the Federal Law for Revocation of Mandate, published on September 14, 2021, “the mandate will only be rescinded by an absolute majority.”

That is, when the declaration of validity of the Electoral Court indicates that the total participation of citizens in the process of revocation of mandate was, at least, forty percent of the persons registered on the nominal list of electors.

In Article 58 of the said law, the result will be binding on the holder of the Presidency of the Republic, and the Electoral Court will immediately notify the President of the Republic, the Federal Congress and the Supreme Court of the results of the process. For the justice of the nation and the National Electoral Institute, for the corresponding constitutional implications.

For more information, the National Institute of Statistics has made available the operation manual and assistance program for de-authorization.

The results will benefit AMLO

Cadena Iniestra expressed that consultations can have a good percentage of citizen participation only due to the fact that the actions of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be considered,

Referring to the fact that the head of the federal executive maintains wide acceptance among Mexicans, he explained that in the June 6 elections, Morena did not get the expected results in electing city councilors for the 2022-2024 fiscal year.

However, most likely on this occasion there will be the participation of citizens that you prefer.

“There are a lot of people who like him (López Obrador) but they don’t like the people of his party, I think that this relationship that exists with Morena’s results in the 2021 elections will not have much impact on the revocation of the mandate because it is a national process with the image of the president and that would be a big difference”, The researcher explained.

“I’m making a call to attend the counseling, it is a space for sharing that we Mexicans shouldn’t miss,” he concluded.

Expectations fall into three groups

On the eve of the reassignment consultation, the academic at the College of Political and Social Sciences in the United Arab Emirates, Aldo Muñoz Armenta, expressed that expectations of participation fall into three groups: sympathizers, abstainers, and those who do not value participation. The head of the federal executive branch.

On the other hand, he said, the process will be promoted by supporters and activists of President Andres Manuel Lopez, who actively promote consultation on the abolition of the Mandate and seek that the consultations have the necessary citizen participation and are favorable to those we call it.

While those who do not appreciate the federal president and assert that the exercise has no democratic value and a farce, they will seek to boycott it.

“It is expected that up to 30 million votes will be reached, which is the same as the President got in 2018, and I think it is a very optimistic scenario and in my opinion it will be impossible, initially because there are fewer polling places and there is less interest in participating, to Besides the fact that there is less promotion and dissemination,” the UAEMéx professor explained.

Regarding the participation of citizens in the State of Mexico, Aldo Muñoz argued that Morena’s activity rules are in the minority compared to the opposition, however, this may not significantly affect the consultation.

The professor at the Higher House of Mexican Studies stressed that Morena will seek gains, especially in municipalities with the highest population index, such as those in Mexico City, because this translates into greater support for citizens.

“They are interested in Niza, they are interested in Ecatepec, Chalco, that is, the municipalities that have the most resources to win the largest number of voters who support the president,” he emphasized.

(With information from Elizabeth Rios)