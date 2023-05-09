5 fragrances made for the elegant and classy woman, according to Vogue

Perfumes have been around for years, and they are a piece that no woman should miss in her wardrobe; The fragrances provide the presence, personality and style that define the elegant and classy woman.

It is not enough just to have the best look, the best hairstyle and the best makeup, without a good perfume nothing will be worth it.

If you are a fan of a rich scent, then let us leave you this list with 5 perfumes designed for elegant and classy women, according to Vogue.

Perfumes used by the upper class

1. Attrape-Reves by Louis Vuitton

We couldn’t start our list of the five fragrances designed for elegant, upper-class women without considering Louis Vuitton’s Attrape-Rêves, a piece created by the nose of master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

It’s a fragrance that only the upper class can afford because it’s only available through online sale, where you can customize it with your initials on the bottle.

2- Zahra by Kenzo

According to Vogue, this perfume is also a classic and is used by elegant women with personality. This fragrance is inspired by the poppy plant and enhanced by the strong and unforgettable character of the Bulgarian rose.

3. Chanel No. 5

Is there any upper-class woman who does not wear Chanel No. 5? This fragrance is a favorite of Marilyn Monroe.

Chanel No. 5 in 1921 by Gabrielle Chanel and Ernst Beaux and has remained impeccable in boudoir chic ever since.

4. Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

A classic Good Girl perfume by Carolina Herrera that only elegant women wear with style, feel extra powerful with this rich scent that encapsulates notes of tuberose, arabian jasmine, roasted tonka bean and cocoa.

5. Miss Dior

The classic Miss Dior could not be missing from the list of five fragrances designed for elegant women of the upper class, which currently respect the original essence of the first Miss Dior, based on Grasse Rose, along with notes of orange, Indonesian mandarin and patchouli. It sure smells delicious.