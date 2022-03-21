One of people’s biggest fears is raising levels Uric acidBecause if the body produces too much or does not eliminate enough it can cause problems the health Such as hyperuricemia and gout can also cause kidney stones that can block the urinary tract and cause kidney infections and/or kidney failure.

Among the most common causes of high levels of Uric acid It is the consumption of foods that excretes an excess of this substance, and in this way the kidneys do not filter enough to the point of producing kidney stones. That is why specialists suggest following a balanced diet to prevent this problem.

According to specialists, there are some fruit This will help get down The amount of uric acid in the body, so we mention it below.

5 fruits that help lower uric acid

Strawberry

Thanks to its wonderful properties, Strawberry is a choice for get down The Uric acid As you can neutralize the substance in our body thus avoiding a problem in the future. That is why it is recommended to eat them either directly or in juice or in a smoothie.

an Apple

Eat apples Every day, it will quickly help you to reduce Uric acidso it is one of the fruit Recommended by specialists, as you will not need any medication to be able to get rid of this substance from the body, as it contains large amounts of antioxidants that help reduce toxins through urine and maintain your health. the health.

cherry

The cherry It contains flavonoids, anthocyanins, which make it one of the fruit Ideal for all people with hyperuricemia or high uric acid levels, as it also has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the pain of gout attacks.

citrus fruits

The citrus fruits Like oranges, tangerines, grapefruit, grapefruit, lemon and lime, are some of the fruits that will help get down The Uric acid Because they contain diuretics that can once again help you cleanse your body of toxins and harmful chemicals like uric acid. It can also be taken directly, in juice, or in water.

blueberry

she is one from fruit Recommended by experts for get down The Uric acid And that blueberries are high in vitamin C and anthocyanins, apart from preventing and treating a large number of health problems. the health Such as diabetes, cholesterol, low defenses, etc.