Science says Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world

The to know It has been confirmed that the protagonist Batman and Twilight, Robert Pattersonis the man more Handsome In the world, beating stars such as Henry Cavill or Bradley Cooper.

Research into what constitutes the “perfect face” found that Robert Patterson33, has an “accuracy” of 92.15 percent on the Phi golden ratio of beauty, which measures physical perfection.

Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and face shape were compared to other celebrities, and her makeup meant she was closer to the ancient Greek idea of ​​perfection.

Robert Pattinson, the most handsome among the stars

The list was compiled using the latest computer mapping technology by Harley Street facial plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who uses the technology in his work.

The Witcher star Henry Cavill came in second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper came in third with 91.08%, and at 56, Brad Pitt proved he can still do whatever he wants.

Former winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, has slipped to fifth place, largely due to the effect of aging on the 58-year-old resulting in him losing face volume.

David Beckham had the most plaid chin in the top ten, coming in at the highly respected seventh place with a score of 88.96 percent.

The former soccer player also had an almost perfect proportion in the size of his nose and lips.

Robert Pattinson’s face will be the epitome of future plastic surgery

Commenting on the findings, Dr De Silva, who directs the Center for Facial Plastic and Advanced Plastic Surgery in London, said:Robert Patterson The clear winner was when the physical perfection of all elements of the face was measured.

“These new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes a person physically beautiful, and this technology is useful when planning surgery for patients.”

With information from Yahoo! News!

News by all means. Download a file

apps

!

me