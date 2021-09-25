5 new movies sweeping Netflix

If you don’t have a plan for this weekend and want to do something at home, why not see some New movies released on Netflix that are sweeping? There are straps of different types, so you will definitely find the one that suits you best.

Intervention

An American thriller that hit Netflix last September and has already been a hit on the platform. A married couple moves to a small town to start a new life, but a raid leaves the woman completely shocked. Then you begin to suspect that the people around you may not be what they seem.

The father who moves mountains

The Father Who Moves Mountains is a Romanian movie that Netflix users really love and we recommend it 100% to watch this weekend. The protagonist is Mircea, a former intelligence agent. One day he received the news of his son’s loss in the mountainsHe travels there to gather his rescue team and find their whereabouts.

fire of revenge

in Mexico DF, A US government agent agrees to protect a girl whose parents have been threatened with kidnapping. His relationship with the girl awakens unknown feelings in him, and when he is kidnapped, he unleashes all his rage against the officials in search of revenge.

Lady Bird

“Lady Bird” is a tragicomedy that premiered on the platform this week. Kristen, who calls herself “Lady Bird,” is a Sacramento teenager who is in her final year of high school. Her dream is to live on the East Coast and to make a living from art, so she does her best to find her way.

hunting prey

And finally, “Hunting prey”, a German movie that you will like a lot if you are a fan of thrillers. Five friends’ jungle journey suddenly turns into a desperate struggle for survival When they have to flee from a mysterious sniper.

as you see, On Netflix, there are tons of new movies to watch this weekend. Ribbons of various types to suit all tastes.