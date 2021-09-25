‘Manco Capac’ selected as Peru’s Oscar nominee | News

The Peruvian Ministry of Culture has announced that “Manco Capac”, a Bono-recorded film directed by Henri Vallejo Torres, has been selected as a nomination for the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards.

The feature film has been selected Through a voting system carried out by an independent commissionIt is made up of representatives of film unions and associations in the country.

however, The film will be considered among the international nominationsThey are seeking a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards. Nominated films will be announced on February 8, 2022.

Manco Cápac was first seen in Peru during the official competition of the 24th Lima Film Festival where it received the Best Actor award.

So far it has been selected in more than 10 international festivals such as the Tokyo Liftoff Festival (Japan), the Street Street Gorilla Festival (London), the International Migration Film Festival (Switzerland), the Latin American Film Festival in La Plata (Argentina), and Between September 27 and October 3, it will be part of the Focus Peru section of the Latin American Film Festival in Biarritz (France)As part of the activities that make Peruvian cinema the guest of honor of the said festival, celebrating its bicentennial nationwide.

In the same way During the year 2020, the film won “Best Peruvian Film”, “Best Actor” and “Best Screenplay” awards from APRECI (Peruvian Film Press Association), In addition to being awarded the “Best Peruvian Film of 2020” by the Luces Awards for El Comercio newspaper.

“Manco Capac” Tell the story of the Spaniards. The young man who arrived in the city of Bono too late to meet his friend Hermogenes, With whom should I work. Homeless and broke, living off precarious small jobs, in a city his loneliness deepens at every turn. Constant immobility in your walking can lead you to a better destination.

Culture Minister Ciro Galvez has welcomed the recognition of Manco Capac, which represents a great window on the world of Peruvian audiovisual production.

In addition to, He said his sector would have more support for film projects in indigenous or indigenous regions and languages.

The Ministry of Culture was able to increase the resources for the audiovisual field, Also put in place measures for its development throughout the national territory. He emphasized that thanks to this, products from different regions of the country were produced.

“Manco Cápac” has benefited from the economic incentives of the Ministry of Culture to projects exclusive feature films for the regions of the country in 2014, for distribution in 2020 and international promotion in 2021.

It is the second time that Puno has been chosen as a Peruvian actor for the Oscars, The first was “Wiñaypacha” (2018) by Oscar Katakura.

Publication date: 9/25/2021



