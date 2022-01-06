6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nicaragua; No damage report

33 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

One Earthquake A magnitude of 6.2 was recorded this morning, Thursday, off the coast of NicaraguaThe Ministry of Environment reported.

The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean 59 kilometers south of Corinto, a port city in Chinandega province, at a depth of 27 kilometers, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Workers of the National Assembly in Managua were evacuated from the building after the earthquake. So far the authorities Nicaragua Damage to structures or injuries reported.

According to preliminary data, the Earthquake It is also felt in El Salvador and Costa Rica in a moderate manner.

Nicaragua celebrates the anniversary of the earthquake that devastated Managua

On December 23, Nicaragua It marked the 49th anniversary of the earthquake that devastated Managua in 1972, in which more than 10,000 people died, according to various estimates.

The old center of Nicaragua’s capital was the region most affected by the 6.2-magnitude earthquake, which occurred on December 23, 1972. It remained in ruins for more than three decades, due to a series of confrontations between the Managua Mayor’s Office and the Federal Office. the government.

On December 20 Nicaragua It has conducted simulations of earthquakes and other natural events, to prevent disasters in its territory, which is prone to earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes, floods and droughts, among other danger situations.

About 500,000 people participated in the so-called fourth national preparedness exercise to protect life in situations of multiple threats, which was conducted in 153 municipalities in Nicaragua, said the presidency.

