6 reasons to practice mindfulness

People’s health, well-being and happiness have become a point of concern which has been further enhanced in the past two years as a result of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. These moments of “change” have generated various moments of tension and anxiety in people. As the months went by, it was common to start hearing this Meditation Help find new levels of balance.

According to Masaya Okamoto, an expert trainer in this practice, who has been doing it since he was three years old, mindfulness is a quality of consciousness that leads to a state of well-being, poise, balance, health, and harmony. It can be said that there are two main pillars: paying attention (in the present moment), and focusing on what has been done and what we feel; And as a second pillar, healthy attitudes (which you relate to the present moment).

Masaya, a mindfulness researcher and educator at the University of Tecmilenio’s Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences, also shares that there are 12 healthy inner attitudes that accompany mindfulness practice and attention development, among them: acceptance, patience, trust, gratitude, empathy, compassion, and generosity.

Mindfulness is also known as the state in which one seeks to develop the ability to pay attention to the present moment, and to live in the present, in a balanced and virtuous manner.

Here are 6 reasons why practicing mindfulness can improve your relationship with each other and with others.

1. Self-knowledge

2. Awareness

3. Reduced levels of anxiety and pain

4. Better sleep quality

5. More energy, better health habits

6. Building emotional bonds

“Mindfulness has the ability to help people balance their nervous system and reduce production of cortisol, the substance responsible for producing stress, and managing emotions,” Okamoto says.

Some of the experts’ recommendations based on mindfulness for the development of well-being are:

• Acceptance of self and others

• Don’t judge anyone

• Be patient, understanding and respectful under any circumstances

• Trust each other

• Abandon what or those who do not generate value

• Be grateful for the people and moments in life

• Generate lasting empathy for others

• Compassion in a dignified and humble manner

