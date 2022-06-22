Facme defines the obligations of each SSCC

Pilar Garrido, President of Facme.

The Federation of Medical Scientific Societies in Spain (Facme), which includes 46 scientific societies, continues to advance the medical rehabilitation model that it wants to transfer to the Ministry of Health so that it can be implemented in Spain. After the day they presented the first portfolio model led by Carolina Darias, the Facme advisory board agreed on several requirements that must be met in its implementation.

The first of them is that The form should be simple in its structuredeveloped with scientific rigor, with predefined requirements and must be compatible and transferable to international models.

This establishes as powers”specific to each specialty, Focus on the competition itself more than on the diseases, and the cross-sectional diseases that Facme recently reviewed.”

What role will each scientific association play in rehabilitation?

For its part, scientific societies should develop Skills map for each specialtyselect the indicator to be evaluated and specify the minimum level for the competition to be considered suitable.

also, cEach scientific association appoints a rehabilitation committee It is made up of specific specialists and Recognized “experts” in teaching and assessment tools.

Jobs will be Assigning competencies and reviewing them periodicallyAnd the indicators for each of them and the limits of their consideration as appropriate. In addition, to review applications and prepare a proposal for “re-certification” or “re-certification pending”, identifying areas in which the Guide should be expanded.



Types of activities to be evaluated

The advisory board of the Facme may be consulted by the expert committees of the associations on the aspects they consider necessary in the evaluation process, in pursuit of consistency and consistency in the criteria used.

The Skills assessment o Specialty groups include two types of activities:

something like : Will include health care activities.

: Will include health care activities. type B: It will include continuing medical education, teaching and research activities, highlighting the potential of simulation centers to acquire skills. Training activities can be outpatient clinical activities, inpatient care activities, in-house or individual non-care related activities.

In addition to weighting the competencies identified by scientific societies in order of priority, taking into account the specificities of each discipline, Facme suggests that the activities that are framed in Type A accounts for 60 percent and type B represents 40 percent.

Other Facme Recommendations Reorganization of efficiency maps of disciplines to try to approximate the total number of skills for a specialty, or group them into skill sets (a similar number across all disciplines) and thus make the burden of hours used for the validation uniform. “Competencies depend on each discipline, each discipline identifies specific competencies, within the domains or competency groups and suggests optimal percentages and number of minimum competency groups to be included for rehabilitation,” they emphasized from the medical institution.

All this should not entail an excessive bureaucratic burden on the doctor, A preference for this recognition of health care performance In daily practice (using standard clinical practice indicators, provided by management or in annual management agreements, self-reviews or self-records on the number of procedures) and other training and research activities.