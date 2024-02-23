7 different (and weird) ways workers around the world eat lunch

February 12, 2018

Image source, iStock caption, What is lunch time in different parts of the world?

There's a lot to learn about a country's work culture from the way people eat lunch.

We asked people from different countries what their lunch looks like.

1. Makul Parekh – Mumbai, India

“There is less time for lunch in Mumbai these days,” says Mukul Parekh, who usually takes half an hour to eat lunch at his office.

caption, In India, many people have to eat lunch in front of their desks.

Parekh, a manager at an accounting firm, blames traffic congestion and increased pressure on workers for lack of time. Eating a quick lunch is a priority.

Although he usually brings food from home, there are also An alternative and unique solution in Mumbai: Hot food boxes, calls Small cakesare sent to offices from restaurants or homes by courier known as dabbawalas.

caption, The dabbawalas of Bombay bring hot food wherever it is needed.

the dabbawalas They use a unique encrypted system to track hundreds of thousands of meals and make fewer than 3.4 errors per million transactions.

“This secret encryption system is passed on to the heirs, and the company remains in the same family for years,” says 63-year-old Paraykh.

2. Sarah Jimono – Mbale, Uganda

Another place where lunch speed is a priority is Mbale, Uganda, where Sarah Jimono works as a project manager at a nonprofit.

She says that eating as quickly as possible gives people more time to work, however People rarely skip lunch.

caption, Street food stalls abound in Uganda.

“Dinner is less important in Uganda than lunch“When people need to take a break from work,” says the 27-year-old, he usually takes 30 minutes for lunch and eats at a nearby restaurant.

“The work culture in Uganda is very diverse, some people eat lunch in the office while others go to nearby restaurants and enjoy lunch as a team,” he explains.

Fortunately for Jimono, who often does fieldwork on various projects in Uganda, It's easy to get fast, cheap and delicious street foodsuch as the so-called Rolex: Chapati wrapped (hence the name) around an egg mixture with fried onions and tomatoes.

3. Vanessa Monroy – New York, USA

New Yorker says professional dog walker Vanessa Monroy, 40 They can spend their entire lunch break working Row To buy a salad or sandwich.

Instead, she prepares snack bars and other non-perishable foods to eat throughout the day.

caption, In cities like New York, there is no shortage of options. But time often does that.

“It's easier for me to have a good breakfast in the morning at home and then pack Snacks In my bag,” he explains.

the Small, frequent meals are healthier Instead of three large meals, he says, you avoid the groggy feeling that often follows a big lunch.

“Fast food is more convenient, but it's not as good,” he says.

Image source, Getty Images caption, Most employees in the United States take no more than half an hour to eat lunch.

In the United States, workers tend to take shorter lunch breaks than in other countries.

For example, in a 2016 survey conducted by corporate services company Edenred of its employees, 51% of Consult him Andn It took us 15-30 minutes to eat lunchOnly 3% took more than 45 minutes, which is much less than in France, where 43% of participants took 45 minutes or more.

4. Faith Rajas – Makati, Philippines

the com. jollijeeps, Semi-permanent food trucksThey began popping up in Makati City about five years ago, as part of an initiative to streamline and regulate street vendors, says Faith Rajas, a director at an investment management firm.

Her favorite, Lirios, is a three-minute walk from her office.

caption, Traditional food stalls are replaced by golligibs.

“Instead of the usual greasy food sold in plastic on the street, there are some good ones com. jollijeeps “Which has become famous for offering healthy, homemade lunches that give workers another option so they don't have to go to a restaurant or cafeteria.”

Eating three meals a day is crucial in the Philippines, says Rajas, as lunchtime is protected under labor law, with each employee allotted one hour for every eight hours worked.

5. François Billan – Paris, France

France is known for its generous business lunch culture. For example, the Edenried poll found that 43% of French people surveyed take 45 minutes or more for lunch, and 72% eat at a restaurant at least once a week.

caption, 72% of French people eat in a restaurant at least once a week.

Parisian product designer and illustrator François Billan often buys his food from a local supermarket Eating with your colleagues in the kitchen at work.

But at least once a week they go to a restaurant in the 20th arrondissement for an hour or so. At work, “he and his colleagues talk a lot, and exchange opinions and ideas with others about things.”

“The conversation extends to meals, which They are an important social aspect of French life“Explains the 35-year-old.

caption, Wine is an important part of the French diet. Especially on Fridays.

There is also another incentive to eat lunch in France, where the population drank 11.3% of the world's wine consumed in 2014.

“On Fridays, when we're more relaxed, we usually go to a restaurant together as a group Have beer or wine with lunch“.

6. Tamar Kassabian – Cairo, Egypt

“I don't eat fast or fast food,” says Tamar Kassabian, 31, who works as a manager at Citystars Heliopolis, one of the largest shopping malls in Egypt. “So I prepare my lunch or buy something simple from a nearby restaurant.” Cairo.

Since breakfast is usually large and eaten late in the morning, Kasabian says so Lunch is often delayed until 3 or 4 p.m. And dinner until 9 pm or later.

caption, Lunch in Egypt usually starts very late.

“Many companies give an hour or two of lunch break, but people use that time to drink coffee and the rest of their breakfast, and then Take another half hour for lunch later“, it states.

Kassabian notes that in the past year, workers have begun using companies like Yumamia, a “junk-free food delivery service,” to bring healthy food to the office.

7. Elisa Rinaldi – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Elisa Rinaldi Prepare healthy ingredients at home She organizes the midday meal at The Office, a content production agency in downtown São Paulo, where she works as communications director.

His business partner Natasha does the same. “toWe both care about our health And we save money“Says the 34-year-old.

caption, Bringing food from home is not unusual in São Paulo.

Rinaldi explains that his routine is not typical in São Paulo, where lunch is usually the main meal of the day.

“Most companies offer meal tickets—food credits as part of your job benefits—for that People tend to go out for lunch.

“In São Paulo, you work long hours (often 9-7pm), so it makes sense Takeshe An hour to eat lunch and leave the office“, Confirms.

“People try to break the habit of working long hours, but there is a traditional mentality that if you are not present, you will not work hard,” he says.