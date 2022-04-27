A cumulative update is available, KB5012643 for Windows 11

As you know, Microsoft releases its first monthly patch for Windows in the first week of the month. It is usually the first Tuesday of every month. But it also offers an optional update at the end of the month that, if there are no setbacks, will end up being the next month’s cumulative update. This time we have to talk about the KB5012643 patch that makes Windows 11 reach version 220000.652. Let’s see what’s new in this patch.

What’s New in Windows 11 Update KB5012643