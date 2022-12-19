A landmark agreement to halt biodiversity loss by 2030



The agreement on the “30 x 30” goal imposed by the Chinese president ignored the objections of African countries



Neither the United States nor the Vatican has ratified the agreement.

After a decade of negotiations, it appears that there is already a global agreement on biodiversity. It is about taking action to stop the destruction of the Earth’s ecosystems. The deal, which appears to have been imposed by the Chinese president, ignores the objections of some African countries.

After years of negotiations and consequent delays caused, for example by the Covid-19 epidemic early Sunday in Montreal, nearly 200 countries signed an agreement at the Cop15 biodiversity exhibition, co-organised by Canada and China, whose goal is Humanity lives in harmony with nature.

Neither the Vatican nor the United States signed the agreement. In an extraordinary plenary session that began on Sunday evening and lasted more than seven hours, the countries discussed the final agreement.

DRC appears to be blocking final deal offered by China Moments ago, Chinese Environment Minister and Cop15 President Huang Runqiu indicated that the deal had been finalized and approved, The plenary session erupted in applause. Negotiators from Cameroon, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo expressed their disbelief about the completion of the deal. The DRC said it had formally opposed the agreement, but the UN lawyer refused. Cameroon’s negotiator called it a “fraud” while Uganda said there had been a “coup” against Cop15.