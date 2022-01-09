A man has been arrested in the US for stealing Pokemon cards

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Sometimes, wanting a fan of a franchise to have more items for their collection can be dangerous. A good example of this is the followers Pokemon He was arrested in the United States for stealing some of the popular cards in the series.

It is not surprising that Pokemon It has become a global phenomenon that seems to never stop; And a good way to show this is why their collectible cards, which were protagonists, caused various problems as people do whatever it takes to get them.

Pokemon cards are still hard to get

Now, it has just been announced that Eric, the Florida man, has gone so far to get the valuable cards that he decided to steal 68 packages of them on December 29th.

Because of this, the unfortunate fan of the saga was arrested outside the retail store where he had carried out the theft, and merchandise valued at approximately US$650 (~13,650 MXN) was recovered.

Nobody escapes from Officer Jenny
According to the information released by the police department, the 23-year-old stole part of the letters and went to the store’s bathroom, where he removed them from their wrapping and put them in his pocket and ran away on their first visit.

However, not being satisfied with what was obtained, the alleged criminal returned to the same store 5 days later to attempt another robbery with the same process, but this time an employee noticed his suspicious behavior and reported it to the police.

It is worth noting that the details of this man’s ruling have not yet been disclosed, although there is no doubt that his time in collecting letters. Pokemon It will stop now.

